Netanyahu Confirms: Israel Struck Iranian Nuclear Program

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Monday in a speech to Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, that Israel had in fact targeted the Iranian nuclear weapons program in its response to Iran’s missile attack last month.

As Breitbart News has reported, journalist Caroline Glick speculated, and then Axios confirmed, that Israel hit a missile facility that was also an “undeclared” nuclear site at the Parchin military base.

The Jerusalem Post reported Monday:

Israel destroyed a component of Tehran’s nuclear program while degrading its defense and missile production capabilities during the IDF’s aerial strike on Iran in October, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset on Monday as he pledged to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining atomic weapons. “There is a specific component in their nuclear program that was hit in this attack,” he explained, in a wide-ranging foreign policy speech to the plenum, in which he spoke of the centrality of Iran and its pursuit of nuclear weapons to Israel’s multi-front war. He did not identify the component but added that despite the success of that hit, Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon had not yet been blocked.

President Joe Biden had said that Israel should not hit Iran’s nuclear program in its response to the Iranian ballistic missile attack in October, the second such attack by Iran in six months.

Israel initially said its targets in the retaliatory strike had been limited to Iran’s military and missile sites.

As President-elect Donald Trump pointed out during the campaign, Israel had often succeeded in the wa by ignoring the Biden-Harris administration’s demands.

Trump was incredulous that Biden had told Israel not to hit Iran’s nuclear weapons program. “That’s the thing you want to hit, right?” he asked at a rally.

