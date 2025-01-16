WATCH: Khamenei’s Rep. Mocks Trump, Warns Iran Will ‘Turn the White House into a Shi’ite Islamic Center’

The Islamic Republic of Iran “will turn the White House into a Shi’ite Islamic center,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s representative and cleric in the Fars Province, Lotfollah Dezhkam, pledged in recent remarks.

Dezhkam warned that “the godless American officials should know that this promise will turn into reality” and that incoming President Donald Trump “will not be able to do a damn thing.”

In his Friday sermon in Shiraz, Iran, on January 10, Dezhkam expressed his belief that global power is shifting in favor of Islam, stating that “the future is not far” and “tomorrow is ours,” envisioning the eventual transformation of the White House into a “Shi’ite Islamic center.”

“It has been this way since the beginning of God’s Creation,” he declared. “There are ups and downs; there is good and bad; there is victory and there is defeat; there are happy days and also difficult days.”

“This is how it is,” he added. “You should not despair, you should be hopeful.”

The crowd, led by a chant leader, repeatedly echoed cries of “Allah Akbar” and “Khamenei is the Leader,” while shouting slogans like, “Death to those who oppose the rule of the Jurisprudent.”

The sermon, punctuated by fervent chants from the audience, culminated in a pointed warning directed at the United States.

“The godless American officials should know that this promise will turn into reality,” Dezhkam asserted.

“They are trapped now so they keep saying pointless things,” he continued. “They know that power is changing hands in favor of God in the world.”

The Iranian cleric also addressed President Trump, dismissing his promises to restore American strength.

“Lately, I heard Trump saying that [U.S. defeats] are due to lack of strong American leaders, [and said:] ‘Once I come into the office, I will fix everything.’ We want to tell him: You too will not be able to do a damn thing,” he proclaimed.

Amid rising tensions with the United States, Friday sermons in Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism, often combine religious messages with sharp anti-Western rhetoric.

In August, a senior Iranian Ayatollah called for “blood vengeance” against the United States for numerous “American crimes,” insisting that Iran has “domination” over American interests in the region and can strike the U.S. in “less than half a day.”