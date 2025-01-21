IDF Chief of Staff, Southern Command General Resign over October 7

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi resigned Tuesday over the military’s failures to anticipate the Hamas terror attack of October 7, 2023. Major General Yaron Finkelman, who leads the IDF Southern Command, announced his intention to resign as well.

The resignations came days after a ceasefire and hostage deal took effect between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, signaling the end — for now — of major combat operations in the war.

Halevi issued a statement through the IDF:

I informed the Minister of Defense today (Tuesday) that by virtue of my recognition of my responsibility for the IDF’s failure on October 7th, and at a time when the IDF has significant achievements and is in the process of implementing the agreement to release our hostages, I have requested to leave my role on March 6th, 2025. Until then, I will complete the IDF’s inquiries into the events of October 7th and strengthen the IDF’s readiness for security challenges. I will transfer command of the IDF in a high-quality and thorough manner to my successor. I have sent a letter to the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister on the matter.

Halevi had previously indicated his intention to resign after the war had been won.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not immediately react to the resignations. He announced a new counter-terror operation, “Iron Wall,” in the city of Jenin in the Palestinian-controlled West Bank.

Some Israelis have said that Netanyahu should resign as well. He has refused to consider the idea, though he said there would be full investigations of the October 7 failures after the war had been won, as well as accountability.

