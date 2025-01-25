Trump Suggests Gaza ‘Clean Out,’ Send Residents to Egypt, Jordan

President Donald Trump suggested Saturday that he would like to “clean out” Gaza after the devastation of the war started by Hamas on October 7, 2023, sending residents to Egypt and Jordan for humanitarian reasons.

In a gaggle with reporters on Air Force One, Trump said: “I’d like Egypt to take people and I’d like Jordan to take people. You’re talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, ‘You know it’s — over the centuries, it’s had many, many conflicts. And … something has to happen. It’s literally a demolition site … So I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace. … Could be temporary, could be long-term.”

This author proposed a similar solution nearly a year ago, though without presuming Israel’s neighbors would accept Palestinians.

No Arab or Muslim nation has been willing to accept Palestinian refugees, insisting instead that they stay and suffer.

