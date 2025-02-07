Netanyahu Gives Trump a Golden Pager Gift at White House Meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented U.S. President Donald Trump with a golden pager during their meeting at the White House on Tuesday. The gift references the clandestine operation that decimated the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group in Beirut and elsewhere in Lebanon.

In the operation, Israel targeted pagers carried by members of the group causing them to explode.

The gift “symbolizes the Prime Minister’s decision that led to a turning point in the war and the starting point for breaking the will of the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” Netanyahu’s office said, according to the Times of Israel.

The operation “expresses the power, technological superiority and cunning of Israel against its enemies,” according to the PMO.

The golden pager displayed text that read: “Press with both hands,” and was given to Trump on a trophy-style display with a placard saying: “To President Donald J. Trump, our greatest friend and greatest ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.”

“That was a great operation,” Trump responded, according to Channel 12 news.

The Times report notes the pager and radio attacks were the result of a highly sophisticated Israeli intelligence operation years in the making in which Hezbollah was fooled into purchasing the compromised devices.

Israel invaded Lebanon 10 days after the targeted explosions, beginning with airstrikes in which most of Hezbollah’s terrorist leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, were killed.

By the end of November, Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to visit the White House since Trump took office last month.