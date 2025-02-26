IAEA: Iran Has Accelerated Nuclear Enrichment Since Trump Won

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Wednesday that Iran has accelerated its enrichment of uranium since the election of President Donald Trump in November, apparently racing toward a nuclear weapon before he can stop it.

The Associated Press reported:

Iran has accelerated its production of near weapons-grade uranium as tensions between Tehran and Washington rise after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, a report by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog seen by The Associated Press on Wednesday showed. The report by the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency said that as of Feb. 8, Iran has 274.8 kilograms (605.8 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60%. That’s an increase of 92.5 kilograms (203.9 pounds) since the IAEA’s last report in November. That material is a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said that Iran already had enough nuclear material to produce a “couple of bombs,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

Iran has no air defenses that could stop an Israeli or American attack, thanks to its decision to launch massive ballistic missile attacks against Israel last year, which ultimately led to Israel counter-attacking by destroying Iranian surface-to-air (SAM) missile batteries, radar systems, and nuclear research facilities.

President Trump has expressed a desire to reach a deal with Iran, but has also restored his “maximum pressure” policy on the regime.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.