Israeli PM Netanyahu Says Hamas Leader Sinwar Has Been Killed

(UPI) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Hamas’ Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been killed by the Israel Defense Forces.

In a speech delivered in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, Netanyahu declared that “We eliminated [Mohammad] Deif, [Ismail] Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar.”

Mohammed Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the one-time leader of Hamas who was killed in Rafah in October 2024. Deif Sinwar, also once a top Hamas leader, was killed in July 2024 in an IDF strike in Gaza, as was Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran, Iran, two weeks later.

Mohammed Sinwar was one of Israel’s top targets after he took over for his brother, who was the mastermind behind the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that left more than 1,200 Israelis dead and started the war between Hamas and Israel that has lasted for nearly 600 days.

Netanyahu made the claim of Sinwar’s death after the IDF stated it had struck several military targets across the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours.