United Nations Troops to Leave Lebanon After Ignoring Hezbollah for Years

During the recent war between Israel and Lebanon, Israel published evidence that Hezbollah operated near UNIFIL posts, knowing that Israel would be condemned if it fired back and caused damage to UN facilities.Given the proximity and brazenness with which Hezbollah operated near UNIFIL posts, it was impossible to believe that the United Nations forces did not know about, and tacitly agree to, Hezbollah’s activities there.

Critics say the United Nations has often exacerbated conflicts in the Middle East, rather than solving them.

