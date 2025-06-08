United Nations Troops to Leave Lebanon After Ignoring Hezbollah for Years

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) will leave southern Lebanon later this year after the United States votes against renewing its mandate in an upcoming United Nations Security Council vote.
The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday:
The United States and Israel agreed that United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) must cease its operations in southern Lebanon, The Jerusalem Post confirmed Sunday, following reports.
The American administration has decided not to renew UNIFIL’s mandate, and Israel reportedly “did not try to convince them otherwise.”
The vote on the mandate in the United Nations Security Council is expected to occur within a few months.
UNIFIL, which has operated in the area for nearly half a century, was notorious for ignoring willful violations of ceasefires with Israel by Hezbollah terrorists, who turned southern Lebanon into a launchpad for attacks.
Critics say the United Nations has often exacerbated conflicts in the Middle East, rather than solving them.
