Radical Dems: ‘War Criminal’ Netanyahu Will Drag U.S. into War

Far-left House Democrats are holding little back in their attacks on Israel and its leader for the country’s air strikes on Iran that began Thursday night.

One even called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

Posting on X, Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee wrote, “Israel’s strikes on Iran risk broader regional violence. Innocent civilians will be caught in the crossfire. We cannot allow a war criminal to drag American troops and resources into another endless war. Diplomacy is the only way forward.”

Members of the House’s progressive “Squad,” Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, and Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, claimed Israel would drag the U.S. into war in the Middle East. Both were already critical of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Omar, posting on X, wrote:

Just as talks with Iran were set to resume, Netanyahu launches a strike and declares a state of emergency. He is provoking a war Americans don’t want. We should not allow ourselves to be dragged into yet another conflict, against our will, by a foreign leader pursing his own agenda of death and destruction.

The U.S. and Tehran have been engaged in talks about a new Iran nuclear deal aimed at reining in the Islamic republic’s uranium enrichment, though Iran has held a hard line about stopping the process that could lead to a nuclear bomb.

Some intelligence analysts were saying Thursday night that Israel launched the operation because Iran was on the verge of going nuclear and possessing the ballistic missiles capable of delivering an atomic payload.

As Breitbart News reported during the Hamas terrorist assault on Israel in October of 2023, supporters of Iran’s totalitarian Islamic regime flooded the streets and danced, chanting slogans like “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” while hundreds of Israeli civilians were being kidnapped and murdered.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Friday morning that Iran now has a “second chance” to come to the table after Israel’s strikes.

But Democrats like Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy claimed that Israel’s strikes, which it called preemptive, were a bid to scuttle those talks.

“It appears as if this was an attempt by Israel to scuttle Donald Trump’s negotiations with Iran,” he told MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “Of course, our preferred pathway here to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is diplomacy.”

President Trump has consistently said he wants a diplomatic deal to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power. But the president has also said there was another way to accomplish that — a destructive, military one — which he hoped would not be necessary.