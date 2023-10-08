Iranians flooded the streets of Tehran and other cities on Saturday to celebrate the savage Hamas terrorist assault on Israel.

Citizens of the totalitarian Islamic regime danced and chanting slogans like “Death to Israel!” and “Death to America!” while hundreds of Israeli civilians were being kidnapped and murdered.

On Saturday afternoon, the Iranian regime distributed cups of lemon juice to celebrate what state media described as “the biggest operation to be carried out by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime in years”:

رژیم اسلامی به مناسبت جنگ با اسرائیل در تهران آبلیمو رایگان پخش می کند. رژیم ترور را جشن می گیرد و ما – اسرائیلی ها و ایرانی ها – روزی بدون این تروریست ها ,صلح را جشن خواهیم گرفت pic.twitter.com/pI7urFSJ3V — حنانیا نفتالی (@HananyaPersian) October 7, 2023

Jubilant Iranians held foot marches and vehicle parades to celebrate Hamas and its “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”:

Fireworks were launched above the cheering crowd:

Iranians celebrate an attack of HAMAS on Israel pic.twitter.com/BmsHtAdhJa — OSINTNic (@OSINTNic) October 7, 2023

One of the largest celebrations was held at the grave of “Martyr Soleimani” – Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was liquidated by a U.S. airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump in January 2020 after Soleimani orchestrated attacks on American bases in Iraq and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

The Iranian regime deified Soleimani as a martyr, organized compulsory annual events to mark his death, and vowed to take revenge with a sneak attack in the future. Many of Saturday’s protesters waved photos of Soleimani and praised him for helping to pave the way for the Hamas terror attack.

Iranian media reported other large celebrations were held in Palestine Square in Tehran and in front of the Palestinian embassy. The embassy demonstration reportedly included a large number of Iranian students.

“The resistance front’s measures come in response to years of massacre of innocent people by the infanticidal Zionist regime. We support the resistance front’s successful measures, and demand that such victorious operations continue,” one of the students told Iran’s PressTV.

Tehran’s Azadi Tower was illuminated with the colors of the Palestinian flag:

PressTV reported more celebrations in “the holy city of Mashhad, the central cities of Isfahan and Yazd, as well as in Arak, Zanjan Shiraz, Bushehr, and Kerman, among numerous other nationwide locations.”

The Iranian parliament gave Hamas a standing ovation on Saturday, shouting “Death to Israel!” and “Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed!”

Today, #Iran’s state-run media broadcasted parliament members rising from their seats to chant “Death to Israel” and “Palestine is victorious, Israel will be destroyed”. pic.twitter.com/UzpYHPJYuS — Sarah Raviani (@sarahraviani) October 7, 2023

Yahya Rahim Safavi, an IRGC general and senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, expressed the Iranian regime’s support for the “proud operation” conducted by Hamas.

“We support this operation, and we are sure that the resistance front also supports this issue,” said Safavi, speaking at an event for Palestinian children living in Tehran.

Safavi hoped the Hamas attack would continue “until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

“Today’s operation marked a new page in the field of resistance and armed operations against the occupiers,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday.

“The resistance has so far achieved brilliant victories during this operation, and this is a bright spot in the history of the Palestinian people’s struggle against the Zionists,” Kanaani said.