PHOTO: Billboard in Israel Shows Trump Uniting Middle East

A billboard has gone up in Tel Aviv, Israel, depicting Israeli and Arab leaders — including the Palestinians — uniting in peace, with President Donald Trump leading the throng.

The billboard includes a reference to a group called the Coalition for Regional Security, and a web address that, in turn, advertises the “Abraham Shield Plan,” which aims to protect Israel through Arab alliances.

The plan apparently seeks to capitalize on the momentum toward regional peace in the aftermath of Israel’s success in the 12 Day War against Iran. The U.S. and Israel are said to be working on a comprehensive plan for regional peace.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.