PHOTO: Billboard in Israel Shows Trump Uniting Middle East

Jack Guez / AFP via Getty
Joel B. Pollak

A billboard has gone up in Tel Aviv, Israel, depicting Israeli and Arab leaders — including the Palestinians — uniting in peace, with President Donald Trump leading the throng.

TOPSHOT – A woman walks past a billboard displayed in Tel Aviv on June 26, 2025 by the “Coalition for Regional Security” Israeli political-security initiative depicting (L to R) Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa, Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US President Donald Trump, Israel’s Prime Ministe Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, with above the Hebrew slogan “a time for war, a time for settlement; now is the time for the ‘Abrahamic Covenant'”. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The billboard includes a reference to a group called the Coalition for Regional Security, and a web address that, in turn, advertises the “Abraham Shield Plan,” which aims to protect Israel through Arab alliances.

The plan apparently seeks to capitalize on the momentum toward regional peace in the aftermath of Israel’s success in the 12 Day War against Iran. The U.S. and Israel are said to be working on a comprehensive plan for regional peace.

