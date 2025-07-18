Netanyahu, Pope Leo Speak Amid Tensions with Christian Community

Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Friday with Pope Leo XIV amid tensions with Christian communities over various different issues that have arisen in Israel in recent weeks.

As Breitbart News reported, Israel expressed regret earlier this week after a shell fragment hit a Catholic church in Gaza, killing three people and wounding ten.

In a statement Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office said:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke today with His Holiness Pope Leo. The Prime Minister expressed Israel’s regret for the tragic incident in which stray ammunition accidentally struck the Holy Family Church in Gaza. He sent Israel’s heartfelt condolences for the families of those hurt in the incident. The Prime Minister also gave His Holiness an update on Israel’s efforts to secure a hostage release deal and a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, efforts that have so far not been reciprocated by Hamas.

Several other issues have arisen as well:

The beating death of a Palestinian-American Christian by a group of Jewish extremists who were confronting Palestinians in Judea and Samaria, earning a rare rebuke from Ambassador Mike Huckabee

Disagreements over visas for certain Christian groups, which again prompted an intervention from Huckabee, who was able to resolve the problem only after threatening public criticism of Israel

Concerns, predating the war, about the mistreatment of some Christian tourists in the Old City of Jerusalem, which sparked condemnation from Israelis but also drew negative comment from the Vatican.

Israel has also intervened to save Christians and Druze in southwestern Syria, where they are threatened by radical Sunni Islamic extremists within the military of the new Syrian government.

Israel remains the safest country in the Middle East for Christians, and protects access to Christian holy sites.

