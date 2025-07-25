President Donald Trump said French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state “doesn’t matter,” arguing that the move will not change anything in the Middle East.

Trump reacted to Macron’s Thursday announcement while speaking to reporters Friday outside the White House:

“Look, he’s a different kind of a guy,” he said, referring to his French counterpart. “He’s okay — he’s a team player pretty much. He’s a good dude, but what he says doesn’t matter.”

“It’s not going to change anything,” he continued. “The statement doesn’t carry any weight. He’s a very good guy, I like him, but that statement doesn’t carry weight.”

Macron had released a lengthy statement on social media the day before, declaring that he would make a “solemn announcement” to recognize Palestinian statehood at the next United Nations General Assembly meeting in September.

“The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is up to us, the French, together with the Israelis, the Palestinians, and our European and international partners, to demonstrate that it is possible,” he wrote.

He also renewed his call for an “immediate ceasefire” in conjunction with the release of the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas terrorists, and for humanitarian aid to be administered to people living in Gaza.

“Finally, it is essential to build the State of Palestine, ensure its viability, and enable it, by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, to contribute to the security of all in the Middle East,” Macron said.

“In light of the commitments made to me by the president of the Palestinian Authority, I have therefore written to him of my determination to move forward. Confidence, clarity, and commitment. We will achieve peace,” he added.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded negatively, saying the United States “strongly rejects” Macron’s plan, which he called a “reckless decision” that is a “slap in the face” to victims of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israeli civilians.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.