The man who shot and killed eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sunday was reportedly given probation for a gun charge in a 2019 plea deal.

Breitbart News pointed out that the Shreveport gunman was a 31-year-old Army veteran and that seven of the eight deceased children were his.

KTBS reported that the gunman was “was arrested in March 2019 on a charge of illegal use of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property.” The incident for which he was arrested “took place less than 300 feet from the fence line at Caddo Magnet,” where he allegedly “fired in the direction of the school while children were playing outside.”

KUTV noted that in October 2019, the gunman “pleaded guilty to the illegal weapons charge and was placed on 18 months’ probation; the firearm charge was dismissed.”

The shootings on Sunday occurred in three different residences and left two adults critically wounded, in addition to the eight children who were fatally shot.

The 31-year-old gunman then carjacked a vehicle and was killed by police.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.