Viral DJ Priest Padre Guilherme Remixes Bad Bunny, Changing Lyrics to Promote Prayer

Portuguese Catholic priest and DJ Guilherme Peixoto, also known as Father Guilherme, performed a remixed version of a song by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny with altered lyrics promoting prayer at a weekend show in Argentina honoring the late Pope Francis.

Father Guilherme is a Catholic priest in his early 50s from Guimarães, Portugal, who has become known around the world after he began live streaming DJ sets during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic to raise funds for his debt-ridden parish, combining modern techno music with Christian prayers, papal encyclical letters, and other elements of Catholic faith.

Since then, Father Guilherme has performed at Catholic DJ parties in countries such as Portugal, Brazil, and Lebanon. He has also performed remixes of tracks from iconic bands such as Guns N’ Roses and has performed remixes of video game music. In November, Pope Leo XIV and Father Guilherme surprised the faithful gathered in Košice, Slovakia, with a surprise party to celebrate the Jubilee of Young People and the 75th birthday of Archbishop Bernard Bober.

On Saturday, Father Guilherme hosted a free rave in Buenos Aires’ Plaza de Mayo city square commemorating Pope Francis on the first anniversary of his passing. Pope Francis was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires on 1936. During the show, the priest performed a remix of Bad Bunny’s 2025 song “Café con Ron” (“Coffee with Rum”) with modified lyrics containing Christian messaging.

“Coffee in the morning. Prayer in the afternoon. God, with His protection, at night,” the modified lyrics read in Spanish.

According to the Puerto Rican outlet El Calce, Father Guilherme also performed other remixes of songs from Bad Bunny’s 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, as well as a remix of British rock band Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” He also played “El Grano de Mostaza” (“The Mustard Seed”), one of Father Guilherme’s hit songs, and a reimagining of two classic Catholic songs whose lyrics, in Spanish, read, “If you had faith, if you had faith as small as a mustard seed, says the Lord. You would tell the mountains: Move, move, move.”

The Argentine newspaper La Nación reported that, throughout Father Guilherme’s show, images of the late Pope Francis were shown, showcasing the life of Jorge Bergoglio from his time as a bishop in Buenos Aires to his election as Pope at the Vatican in 2013 and his first appearance as pope. The show also featured audio clips of Pope Francis’s messages throughout his papacy. According to La Nación, over 120,000 individuals attended the rave. Local Buenos Aires authorities, however, told the newspaper that they had estimated nearly 250,000, including faithful and non-believers.

“I want a stir, I want a stir in the dioceses. I want it to spill out into the open; I want the Church to take to the streets. Make some noise,” one of Pope Francis’ messages heard during the event said. “Parishes, schools, and institutions are meant to reach out. If they don’t, they become an NGO, and the Church cannot be an NGO.”

“If young people aren’t the protagonists of this story, we’re doomed. Because they are the future, and they are the present,” another message from the late pope said. “Young people need to reconnect with their roots, and older people need to realize that they are leaving a legacy.”

“We said we were going to do something this weekend, and since my boyfriend really likes it, I suggested we come here to have a good time. It’s a wild fusion,” Mariana, a 42 year-old woman, told La Nación.

“I like the techno he makes. It’s one of my favorite genres. I found out about him through social media,” Claudio, a 30-year-old man, told the newspaper. “My mom is very Catholic, and she found out too. We shared this with her: I showed her the music and everything. I think it’s a great idea that he can come.”

Towards the end of the show, a video recording of the Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge García Cuerva, was reportedly played in which the prelate said that, for a long time, people said, “Francis didn’t come to Argentina,” referencing that the late pope was unable to visit his birth country after he became the Archbishop of Rome.

“Yet today we feel his presence among us more strongly than ever. And he will continue to be with us if we are able to live out everything that Pope Francis taught us,” the Archbishop said.

“Filled with joy at having rediscovered Pope Francis and the commitment to live out what he taught us. But above all, may you leave with the certainty that there is a God who loves you madly, that Jesus is in your heart, that he walks beside you, and that he wants the best for you,” he continued at another part of his speech, and concluded, “He offers you his forgiveness, but above all, he gives you all his love.”

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.