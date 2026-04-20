Two Dead After ‘Planned Fight’ Escalates into Shootout in North Carolina

Two people are dead after a “planned fight” turned into a shootout in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, just before 10 a.m. Monday, according to WXII.

The shooting took place “in the area of Leinbach Park at Sally Kirk Road.”

The Winston-Salem Police Department pointed out there were multiple shooters exchanging gunfire with one another. The exact number of wounded is not yet known.

The Police noted that “some of those involved in the incident are juveniles.”

WLOS noted that law enforcement described the shooting as “an isolated incident.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.