Two Canadian Tourists, Gunman Killed in Shooting Attack at Mexico’s Sun Pyramid, Say Officials

At least two Canadian tourists died in a mass shooting attack at Mexico’s Sun Pyramid near Mexico City, which left four others with gunshot injuries. Two tourists sustained numerous injuries when they fell off the pyramid while running away from the gunfire, say officials.

The attack took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. at the Sun Pyramid in Mexico’s Teotihuacan Archeological Site. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by authorities, a gunman climbed to the top of the pyramid and fired several rounds into the crowd.

When authorities managed to secure the site, they found two Canadian tourists who had died and four other tourists who were rushed to a local clinic with gunshot injuries. At least two more tourists sustained various injuries when they fell off the pyramid. Authorities were able to locate the gunman, who was described as a man between 20 and 30 years of age who has not yet been publicly identified. Preliminary information points to the gunman having shot himself after the attack. A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

The shooting took place at a time when the archeological site was packed with tourists. The gunfire spread terror among the tourists who sought cover, while some recorded the sound of gunfire and began posting photographs and videos of the attack.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story from Mexico. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.