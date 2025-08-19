Report: Freed Palestinian Terrorists to Address Detroit Conference

Two Palestinian terrorists who were released by Israel during temporary ceasefires with Hamas are set to address a pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit, Michigan, in late August, according to the Jerusalem Post.
The Post reported Tuesday:
Two Palestinian terrorists are set to speak at the Detroit People’s Conference for Palestine at the end of August, including a Tanzim operative who was released in February in return for hostages held by Hamas and a former Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) official.
…
Once a leader and international coordinator for Fatah’s youth movement, [Hussam] Shaheen later became involved in the factions’ military wings. In the book The Rise and Fall of Arab Jerusalem: Palestinian Politics and the City since 1967, it was detailed how Shaheen established an al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade cell in Jebl Mukaber and procured firearms for an aborted 2001 attack.
…
Another speaker at the Detroit conference is Omar Assaf, who, according to Haaretz and Al Araby, was an official in the DFLP terrorist organization. An Omar Assaf is listed by the PLO website as one of the founders of the Marxist faction. Assaf is now the coordinator of the executive committees of the Palestinian Popular Conference, which seeks to reform the PLO into, among other things, a more radical militant organization.
A campaign on behalf of Shaheen refers to him as a “political prisoner.”
Pro-Palestinian conferences have a history of celebrating terrorists. In 2017, terrorist Rasmea Odeh received a standing ovation at a conference in Chicago. She was later deported for lying to immigration officials.
A post-October 7 rally in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn saw an Arab speaker who simply used the word “peace” heckled mercilessly by the audience even though he was just as anti-Israel as anyone else on the stage.
