Report: Freed Palestinian Terrorists to Address Detroit Conference

Another speaker at the Detroit conference is Omar Assaf, who, according to Haaretz and Al Araby, was an official in the DFLP terrorist organization. An Omar Assaf is listed by the PLO website as one of the founders of the Marxist faction. Assaf is now the coordinator of the executive committees of the Palestinian Popular Conference, which seeks to reform the PLO into, among other things, a more radical militant organization.

A campaign on behalf of Shaheen refers to him as a “political prisoner.”

Pro-Palestinian conferences have a history of celebrating terrorists. In 2017, terrorist Rasmea Odeh received a standing ovation at a conference in Chicago. She was later deported for lying to immigration officials.

A post-October 7 rally in the Detroit suburb of Dearborn saw an Arab speaker who simply used the word “peace” heckled mercilessly by the audience even though he was just as anti-Israel as anyone else on the stage.

