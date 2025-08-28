Exclusive – Netanyahu: Western Leaders Have Not Shown Trump’s Strength Against Terror

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observed Wednesday in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News that western leaders had not shown President Donald Trump’s strength against terror.

Netanyahu made his remarks in addressing the issue of why many leaders, particularly in Europe, were targeting Israel for moral condemnation as it closed in on victory against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Breitbart News: Do you think the world has forgotten history? Because, of course, the end of the Second World War, the allies who took over Nazi Germany found a German population that had been starved, again, not by the allies, but by their own leaders, who had diverted all of the food and resources to the war effort. There were shortages in the former Nazi Germany for years thereafter, and then, of course, there began the rebuilding. But as you point out, Israel is probably the only country in the world that’s been required to feed its enemy during wartime. Why is there this double standard? Because it does seem that these totalitarian regimes, whether Nazi Germany or Hamas, today, they do deprive their own populations because they’re so fanatical about pressing on to victory even when they face defeat. Why is the world now, essentially — on the verge of victory for Israel and the West and for civilization in general — why is the world deciding that Israel is somehow deserving of moral condemnation?

Netanyahu: One is the ease in which the mainstream media have bought the Hamas lies, and I think it’s also the fact that many Western leaders have not shown the strength and rectitude that President Trump has shown. He just, he just doesn’t buy this. And not only does he not buy this, he stands by Israel because he knows we’re fighting your enemy. He knows that our victory will be your victory. In fact, he joined us in the main, the main counterattack against sort of the head of this octopus, Iran. And I, I think his action is historic, because it showed that America is back. America is not going to let a regime that chants “Death to America” develop and develop nuclear weapons to achieve that goal. But I think that many other leaders in the West have not shown the strength in fact, that because they have radical Islam, Islamist minorities in their countries, they’re basically balking. They’re basically trying to appease them. And you know what [Winston] Churchill said? You know, appeasement doesn’t work, because you try feeding the crocodile with slabs of meat, usually other people’s meat, you know, and then you run out of it, and the crocodile will eat you. And that’s what they’re doing. They’re trying to run away from radical Islam, but they don’t realize that when they sacrifice Israel, you know, the crocodile will go after them. It’ll go after our Arab neighbors who are not radical, and then go after Europe, and then go after the United States. President Trump understands this, and I think the fact that we have this fantastic partnership in thought and action is one of the ways that we prevent this catastrophe from happening.