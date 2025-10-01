UN ‘Special Rapporteur’ on Palestinians Urges Rejection of Trump Plan

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories [sic] Francesca Albanese urged Palestinians to reject U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza, calling it the “Trap of the Century.”

As Breitbart News reported, Trump introduced the plan earlier this week alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It would provide for the release of all Israeli hostages; the disarmament of Hamas; a new government in Gaza that excludes Hamas; and the possibility of a Palestinian state in the future if the Palestinian Authority government in the West Bank achieves reforms in its governance and ideology.

Albanese, who has accompanied the so-called “flotilla” of anti-Israel activists attempting to reach Hamas-controlled Gaza this week, differed publicly with Arab and Muslim countries that have embraced Trump’s plan — as well as with the Palestinian Authority itself, and many Palestinians in Gaza.

Avi Mayer, writing at the Jerusalem Journal, noted that Albanese was one of several activists outside Gaza who have denounced the Trump plan, despite anecdotal evidence that Gazans themselves support it:

After nearly two years howling about the war, branding it a “genocide” and demanding an immediate ceasefire, the global “Free Palestine” crowd suddenly doesn’t seem all that eager to see it end. Rather than enthusiastically embracing the U.S. plan, which has been endorsed by a slew of Arab and Muslim governments, some of Israel’s most prominent and vociferous critics have either fallen curiously silent — or have launched broadsides against it. … The contrast between the emerging consensus among the “pro-Palestine” crowd and the cries of actual Palestinians in Gaza could hardly be starker. And it begs urgent questions about just how deeply the Palestinians’ supposed supporters care about their wellbeing and whether they are simply instrumentalizing — and, at this point, actively trying to perpetuate — their suffering to attack Israel.

There are conflicting reports about whether Hamas will accept the deal, or reject it and continue the war. Trump has given Hamas several days in which to respond before supporting Israel’s push to destroy Hamas.

