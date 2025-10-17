Machado Speaks with Netanyahu, Praises Israel’s Achievements in Gaza War

María Corina Machado, the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to commend him on Israel’s achievements in the war in Gaza, and the hostage deal to end it.

In a statement, Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office said:

Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a short while ago. Ms. Machado told the Prime Minister that she greatly appreciates his decisions and resolute actions in the course of the war, and Israel’s achievements. She also praised the agreement for the release of the hostages in Gaza. Ms. Machado added that she appreciates the relentless struggle against the Iranian axis of evil, which is active not only against Israel, but also against the people of Venezuela. The Prime Minister congratulated Ms. Machado on being awarded the Nobel Prize, and praised her actions for democracy and for the expansion of the circle of world peace.

The Times of Israel noted that Machado had not reported her side of the conversation.

Machado won the prize for her work to advocate for democracy in Venezuela against the dictatorship of Nicholás Maduro.

Last week, Machado dedicated her prize to President Donald Trump, whom many observers felt should have won, owing to his role in negotiating the Gaza deal, among other achievements.

Trump also congratulated Machado. Many world leaders have said that he should win the prize next year.

