The anti-Israel student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) posted “Death to America” in Persian on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran’s Islamist regime.

The social media post was also in response to the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the New York Post reported Sunday.

CUAD’s message read “Marg bar Amrika”:

In another social media post on Saturday evening, the group said, “X forced us to delete our ‘marg bar amrika’ tweet in order to gain back access to our account but the sentiment still stands.”

The massive joint-force military operation on Saturday resulted in President Donald Trump confirming that Khamenei was dead, per Breitbart News.

The outlet noted Trump urged the Iranian people to take over the government in Tehran. He later said he knows “exactly who” could replace Khamenei as his removal has shifted the diplomatic landscape, the outlet reported Sunday:

While declining to formally characterize the campaign as a “war,” Trump emphasized that the objective remains eliminating threats to the United States and its allies. Both Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have linked the military campaign to broader regime-change dynamics, arguing that the decapitation of Iran’s leadership could create conditions for internal political transformation.

Meanwhile, reports said Iranians around the world and within Iran have been celebrating “Operation Epic Fury” and the fact that Khamenei is dead, according to Breitbart News:

“Operation Epic Fury” preceded an extremely violent period in Iranian history following the eruption of protests nationwide against the regime in December. The protests were triggered in part by the nation’s increasingly desperate economic situation, worsened by its rulers’ insistence on spending the nation’s money on financing terrorism abroad, and by the extreme human rights abuses regularly perpetrated against dissidents. In response, the regime massacred tens of thousands of people – some estimates suggest over 30,000 dead after just one month of protests. As a result, Iranians not under the yoke of the radical Islamist dictatorships openly celebrated the American and Israeli military operations around the world.

In response to CUAD’s statement regarding America, Columbia University said the group is not affiliated with the school, the Post article noted.

“There is no evidence that anyone currently in control of their account is a current Columbia student, staff, or faculty member. They are illegally using the Columbia name,” the statement read.