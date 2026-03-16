Watch Live: Donald Trump Establishes Anti-Fraud Task Force Led by Vice President JD Vance

President Donald Trump signs an executive order establishing an anti-fraud task force to be led by Vice President JD Vance on Monday, March 16.

The president announced in his State of the Union address last month that Vance would lead efforts to investigate and crack down on entitlement program fraud, specifically noting alleged rampant fraud by the Somali immigrant community in Minnesota.

“But when it comes to the corruption that is plundering America, there’s been no more stunning example than Minnesota,” Trump noted. “Members of the Somali community have pillaged an estimated $19 billion from the American taxpayer.”