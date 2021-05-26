President Joe Biden’s $4 trillion spending plan is unpopular with swing, Democrat districts.

The poll, reported by the Hill from HarrisX for No Labels, is based on 5,008 registered voters in the ten following districts:

Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA)

Jared Golden (D-MI)

Dean Phillips (D-MN)

Chris Pappas (D-NH)

Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ)

Steven Horsford (D-NV)

Thomas Suozzi (D-NY)

Kurt Schrader (D-OR)

Conor Lamb (D-PA)

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA)

The polling indicates Biden’s measures are disapproved of by 51 percent to 61 percent of voters within the above districts.

And with election data from 2020 suggesting the Republican Party ticket increased its margins with females and all races and demographics except white men, Democrats are presented with a tricky midterm election cycle in which independent swing voters are turning against Biden.

A DemocracyCorps poll on May 19 indicated only 35 percent of registered independent voters in swing states approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance.

As Democrats attempt to keep the House and the Senate, Biden, the leader of the party that proposed far-left policies in his first 100 days, such as packing the courts, amnesty, reparations, federalized elections, D.C. statehood, and banning the Electoral College, has also been sinking in the national polls.

Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 47.5 percent, dipping 9.5 percent since April when Gallup marked the president at 57 percent approval: