Senate Republicans Target Arizona Hispanic Voters in Early Election Ad

The Senate Republicans campaign committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), released an ad Wednesday targeting Hispanic voters in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race and Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

The ad targets Spanish speakers in the state and played in the Tucson and Phoenix markets. It is part of an ongoing effort from the NRSC to target Kelly in his first term and is up for reelection next year. The promotional work also targets the state’s Spanish-speaking communities in the campaign committee’s mid-five-figure ad.

The ad slams the senator on his stances regarding the border and education, which have been two of the issues the NRSC has said are good areas to hit Hispanic areas with when they conducted a Hispanic battleground survey in April.

Watch:

The NRSC’s mid-five-figure investment in the state comes after Republicans have made strides in reaching out to the Hispanic communities in a chance to flip the upper chamber.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has also targeted the Hispanic community. They released videos of RNC staffers talking about issues that personally affected them and the Hispanic community as a whole.

A Quinnipiac University poll from October revealed Republicans have been gaining momentum on Democrats, only down by five percent nationally. Democrats received 48 percent of the vote when asking Hispanic respondents, while the Republicans received only 43 percent.

However, the poll also found that 51 percent of Hispanic respondents disapprove of how Biden is handling his job as president, while only 42 percent approve. The poll also found 54 percent of how Biden is handling the economy, while 62 percent also disapprove of the president’s foreign policy.

Additionally, when asked about immigration, a supermajority (69 percent) disapproves of how Biden has handled it, along with a supermajority (68 percent) disapproves of how Biden handles the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.