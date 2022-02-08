President Joe Biden is reportedly traveling to vulnerable Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s (D-VA) swing district on Thursday to talk about his Build Back Better agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

Biden is traveling to her district despite her being “one of the most pointed critics” of Biden’s far-left partisan agenda, after Republicans swept the Democrats in statewide elections last year, taking back the state’s governorship, as well as the lieutenant governor, attorney general, and the state House, Axios reported.

Spanberger had criticized Biden and his agenda in the past, saying, “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” But, her past comments may come back to haunt her.

The congresswoman’s comments came when her district favored a Republican candidate by five points. Since then, her district has been redrawn during the once-a-decade redistricting process to favor Democrats by two points, according to the polling and analytics site FiveThirtyEight.

So, even though she votes with Biden 100 percent of the time, her comments attempting to make her look like a moderate could backfire.

In fact, at this time, it is unclear if Spanberger will meet the president in person. Spanberger’s office did not immediately return a request for comment regarding if the congresswoman will meet the president in person when he is in the district.

Additionally, Breitbart News reported last week that Democrats candidates in tough elections and reelections across the county appear to be avoiding being seen with or speaking about Biden. His approval ratings have continued to drop after being in office for over a year.

“Biden’s visit to Spanberger’s district will only remind voters that prices and crime are going through the roof thanks to Democrats’ failed agenda,” said Congressional Leadership Fund Press Secretary Cally Perkins in an email blast.

Perkins added, “Spanberger can run, but she can’t hide from her record of rubber-stamping Joe Biden’s disastrous policies at every turn.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.