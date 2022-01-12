Poll: Record Low 33 Percent Approve of Biden’s Job Performance

Only 33 percent of adult citizens approved of Joe Biden’s job performance, a record low for the president in a Wednesday Quinnipiac poll.

The poll revealed Biden’s approval rating has dropped three points since November. Biden’s 33 percent beats former President Trump’s worst approval rating by one point, according to Gallup polling.

Among independents, the Quinnipiac poll showed 25 percent approved of Biden’s job performance. Fifty-eight percent of independents disapproved.

Moreover, just 75 percent of Democrats approve of Biden’s performance. Fourteen percent of Democrats disapproved. In November, 87 percent of Democrats approved of Biden, 12 points more than in January.

Biden job approval in new Quinnipiac poll is 33% among adults – and just 25% with Indies. Among registered voters it is 35%. https://t.co/S1bgoV2WSS pic.twitter.com/BLDjBFax8g — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 12, 2022

Registered voters marked Biden slightly higher at (35-54 percent). November’s polling marked approval of Biden’s job performance three points higher (38-53 percent).

Respondents also gave Biden marks in the 30s for his management of the economy, foreign policy, and coronavirus response:

The economy: 34 percent approve, while 57 percent disapprove

Foreign policy: 35 percent approve, while 54 percent disapprove

Coronavirus response: 39 percent approve, while 55 percent disapprove

The poll sampled 1,313 adults nationwide from January 7-10 with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø