Blueprint Polling of Georgia shows former President Trump beating His Fraudulency Joe Biden by 15 points in a hypothetical rematch of likely voters. The same polling shows Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker beating incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock by five points.

This is a massive shift in just a little over a year. Back in 2020, Biden allegedly beat Trump in Georgia by a squeaker margin of 49.5 percent to 49.2 percent. According to this poll, at least, the state has since swung 15 points back to Trump.

“Trump leads 52%–37% among those who say they will be voting and just 34%–32% among those who say they will probably be voting,” the pollster explains.

Among Independents, Trump is walloping Biden by a 42-24 percent margin.

Among all voters, Trump leads Slow Joe by 13 points, 50 to 37 percent.

The real bad news for Biden is that only 74 percent of black Georgians support him. Without at least 85 to 90 percent of the black vote, Democrats cannot win elections in states like Georgia or nationally. The GOP effort to — at long last — earn the back vote coupled by the Democrat party’s wild swing to the far left and Joe Biden’s growing pile of failures is undoubtedly having an effect.

The race between Warnock and local football icon Walker is closer, with 45 percent support for Warnock and 50 percent support for Walker. Independents narrowly prefer Warnock, 42 – 40 percent.

“Among white voters, Walker leads 70%–27%, while among voters of color, Warnock leads 74%–16%,” the pollster found. “Warnock’s support is around ten points higher than Biden’s among both groups.”

Currently, in the RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Walker enjoys just a one-point lead over Warnock.

What Warnock has not been able to do in any poll against Walker is hit 50 percent, which is where an incumbent needs to be. It’s a pretty safe rule that most of the undecideds go for the challenger.

On top of deciding the fate of the U.S. Senate, another Georgia race people will be watching closely is the governor’s race. Sore loser Stacy Abrams is looking for a rematch after losing by 1.4 points in 2018. Abrams has never conceded that race. She and incumbent Republican Governor Kemp still have to win their respective primaries in May, but it should be one helluva rematch.

