Ohio Republican J.D. Vance Highlights Trump Endorsement in Latest Ad

Ohio Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed Friday, released an ad highlighting the endorsement.

Vance, the venture capitalist and bestselling author of Hillbilly Elegy, is running to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Rob Portman in a crowded Republican primary and has now released an ad touting Trump’s endorsement, which he received last week.

Vance’s campaign has put half a million dollars behind the ad to run statewide on broadcast and cable television, with the primary election only 15 days away, according to Fox News.

The ad starts by touting the endorsement, as a news anchor says, “Donald Trump has officially endorsed U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance,” then cuts to a narrator who explains that Vance “is the conservative outsider that will continue Trump’s fight to sure our border, protect the unborn, get rid of the corrupt politicians, and stop Joe Biden”:

Watch:

“J.D. Vance: Marine, author of Hillbilly Elegy, President Trump’s endorsed America First conservative,” the narrator stresses. Vance added, “Trump fought back, and so have I. Now, I’ll take our fight to the U.S. Senate.”

Trump endorsed Vance Friday, beating out the rest of the Republican primary field: Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken, and Matt Dolan.

“I’ve studied this race closely, and I think J.D. is the most likely to take out the weak, but dangerous, Democrat opponent — dangerous because they will have so much money to spend,” Trump wrote in his endorsement last week.

Trump added, “He’s strong on the Border, tough on Crime, understands how to use Taxes and Tariffs to hold China accountable, will fight to break up Big Tech, and has been a warrior on the Rigged and Stolen Presidential Election.”

In response to Trump’s endorsement, during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday this past week, Vance called it “hugely important and powerful.” When explaining that his campaign was going “very well” in the “tight” race, he labeled the endorsement an “incredible boost for us coming down the stretch.”

“So I felt confident before we got the endorsement. Man, I feel very confident now. I think, frankly, if we were 20 points behind, we probably still win, but we’re going to win this thing now,” Vance said, discussing how he will win in November against the Democrat candidate.

Vance will reportedly appear with Trump in person next weekend, on April 23, at the Delaware County fairgrounds, when the former president holds a rally ahead of the Republican primary on May 3.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.