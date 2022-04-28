Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has a commanding lead over the rest of the Republican field in Wisconsin’s gubernatorial primary race, according to a recent poll from Marquette Law School.

The Marquette Law School poll showed that Kleefisch has a commanding 22 points lead over the rest of the Republican field. Thirty-two percent said they would vote for Kleefisch over the other primary candidates, Kevin Nicholson and Tim Ramthun.

Ten percent of the respondents said they would vote for Nicholson, and only four percent said they would vote for Ramthun.

However, 46 percent said they did not know who to vote for, while three percent said someone else, three percent said they would not vote in the primary, and one percent refused to answer.

The poll also found that Kleefisch was the most favorably out of the three candidates in the survey, with 27 percent. Only 13 percent said they viewed Nicholson favorably, and only five percent said they viewed Ramthun favorably.

During a recent Breitbart News Saturday interview, Kleefisch touted her endorsements from law enforcement representatives compared to the Democrat incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and hit his record.

“We need someone who’s tough on crime, and I’m the choice of law enforcement in Wisconsin, been endorsed by more than half of our sheriffs and the Milwaukee Police Association, the Kenosha Police Association,” Kleefisch explained.

Breitbart News’ Ashley Oliver noted:

Evers gained a reputation in 2020 for avoiding National Guard assistance at times and sympathizing with Black Lives Matter protesters and rioters at the expense of peace, primarily in the small city of Kenosha. Following violent riots stemming from George Floyd protests occurring across Wisconsin during the late spring and early summer of 2020, renewed rioting occurred in August 2020 in Kenosha after Jacob Blake, a black man facing multiple criminal charges, was shot seven times by a police officer there and left paralyzed. The rioting, which became destructive and deadly, occurred after Evers posted a string of statements online following the Blake incident, failing to call for peaceful protests. Evers instead condemned “racism” and wrote that he stood with those who demand “justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country.

“Tony Evers has sided with the far-left fringes of the Democratic Party,” Kleefisch added. “And it’s really sad because this is the defund the police movement-style rhetoric that we know damages morale in police departments across the state.”

The survey questions were conducted between April 19 and 24, with 805 residents in Wisconsin participating. There was no margin of error given.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.