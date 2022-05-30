Trump-endorsed candidate for South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District Rep. Russell Fry joined Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM with host Matthew Boyle to discuss his race and the future of the America First agenda.

Russell Fry, who is a state representative in South Carolina, criticized his opponent Tom Rice, arguing that “people are tired of wallflowers who say one thing and do another,” going on to say that Rice has “abandoned talking about his record.” Representative Fry is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Rice, who currently holds the seat, voted to impeach the former president.

Fry even pointed out that Rice recently said on a radio interview that he is not sure who he would vote for in a second Presidential matchup between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Boyle noted that this election between Fry and Rice had the chance to send “an electric shock” across the nation, and could prove to be a pivotal moment for Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

“People are ready for a new leader,” Fry contended, asserting that Republican voters are ready for America First candidates who “are willing to stand up for the values that we say that we’re about, securing the border, fixing the fentanyl epidemic,” also arguing for the importance of a “focus on the American worker and the American family.”

Fry went on to point out that Rice voted in favor of an FBI budget appropriation while the FBI was renting out one of his commercial buildings, calling it a “symptom of a poisoned Washington,” and a “conflict of interest.”

Host Matthew Boyle asked the candidate how we can best remedy the growing fentanyl crisis, to which Fry responded that the solution was simply to “secure the border.” Fry went on to advocate for building a wall on our border with Mexico, noting that our open border isn’t just an immigration problem but that it is also “a fentanyl problem, a human trafficking and labor trafficking problem — it’s a national security problem.” The Trump-endorsed candidate stated that border security has to be one of the “platform features of the new conservative majority.”

Listen:

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com