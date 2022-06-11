Carl Paladino, a Republican Congressional candidate for New York’s 23rd District, joined Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM with host Matthew Boyle and called for Republicans to immediately impeach President Joe Biden when they take control of Congress.

The Republican candidate, who is endorsed by Representative Elise Stefanik, called for Republicans to impeach Joe Biden, saying that “The very first act of a Republican Congress should be to impeach this president and get him out of there.”

Paladino, who served in the military, also contended that the Biden White House has “embarrassed America worldwide,” specifically citing the disastrous execution of our withdrawal from Afghanistan before he noted that “a lot of great generals have retired and gotten out because they can’t stand the way the administration handles things.”

Additionally, Paladino commented on the current inflation crisis facing American families, noting that “The inflation is debilitating so many people, they don’t have enough money to put food on the table,” and pointing out that gas prices are reaching record highs.

The candidate continued, also commenting on the general incompetency of the Biden White House. “How did we get to a point where a guy like Joe Biden can rise to that level to become president of the United States?” he said. Host Matthew Boyle pointed out that our incentive structure is utterly broken, and that it “basically allows people like that to fail upwards.”

The Republican Congressional candidate argued that the incompetency of the Biden administration has made Americans fearful for the future of the country, stating that “today you can’t tell your children what the future holds. You don’t know … because everything is so messed up in Washington, D.C.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com