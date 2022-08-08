Turning Point Action (TPA) — the sister organization to Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) — will be hosting “Unite and Win” rallies with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in support of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Arizona senate candidate Blake Masters, Ohio senate candidate J.D. Vance, Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, and Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM).

“Gov. DeSantis is America’s Governor and one of the most popular leaders in America. He has become the model for a new conservative movement that is willing to stand on principle and to actually fight on behalf of the values of his voters,” Charlie Kirk said in a statement on Monday.

Kirk continued:

That [DeSantis] is willing to throw the full weight of his support behind Kari, Doug, Blake, JD, and Rep. Herrell tells you everything you need to know about these incredible candidates who I endorse and support 100%. We believe Kari Lake will be the Ron DeSantis of the West, and Blake and J.D. will help break apart the uni-party consensus in Washington, D.C. to stop the endless wars, the runaway spending, and put an end to the cocktail party Republicans who seem to be good at one thing only, betraying their voters. Doug Mastriano has become a true champion of the grassroots in Pennsylvania, and Rep. Yvette Herrell is poised to hold her critical seat in New Mexico’s 2nd.

“Gov. DeSantis has the unique ability to unite conservatives around these candidates and Turning Point Action is honored to host and organize these rallies on their behalf,” Kirk added.

The upcoming “Unite and Win” rallies will be held in New Mexico and Arizona on August 14 and in Pennsylvania and Ohio on August 19.

