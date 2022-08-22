President Joe Biden’s approval rating is underwater and has not recovered since it sank in the spring, according to an NBC News poll over the weekend.

The poll found only 42 percent approved of Biden, while 55 percent disapproved of him. Biden’s net approval rating is -13 percent.

Despite the establishment media publishing article that makes it seems Biden is making a political rebound, NBC polling found Biden’s net approval rating was also -12 in May and -13 in March.

“For months, Joe Biden’s presidency has been suffering from weak approval ratings, doubts about his viability for a second term in office and criticism over his incomplete legislative record,” the Financial Times reported in August. “But a streak of victories on Capitol Hill in recent weeks… has bolstered the White House incumbent’s claims to a successful first 18 months in office, and set the stage for a possible political rebound,” the paper claimed.

The media’s agenda is contradicted by polling. Only 18 percent of voters strongly approved of Biden. Forty-four percent of voters strongly disapproved, handing Biden a net -26 percent approval rating among those who have strong feelings about Biden. That number was -29 in March.

The poll sampled 1000 registered voters from August 12-16 with a 3.1 point margin of error.

While Biden’s approval rating remains low, voters have become more interested in the midterm elections. In March, only 47 percent of voters were very interested in the midterms. That number increased in August to 58 percent. In contrast, only 51 percent of voters were very interested in the midterms in August of 2018.

When voters were asked, “What is your preference for the outcome of this November’s congressional elections?” 47 percent chose Republicans. Only 45 percent selected Democrats. In March, Republicans were also favored by two points (46-44 percent).

The midterm polling comes as only 22 percent of voters say Biden’s America is headed in the right direction. Seventy-four percent say its going down the wrong track.

Under Biden, American citizens have suffered with 40-year-high inflation, record high gas prices, the deadly Afghan withdrawal, and a surge in migrants crossing the southern border.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.