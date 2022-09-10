Democrat candidate for governor of Arizona Katie Hobbs is desperately trying to dodge a debate with her Republican opponent Kari Lake, and is now facing an ultimatum from the Clean Elections Commission.

Hobbs has tried to avoid debating Lake, but now faces heavy criticism and an ultimatum from the Clean Elections Commission.

Nicole DeMont, Hobbs’ campaign manager, issued a bizarre statement when Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, declined to debate.

“As a candidate and as governor, Sec. Hobbs will never participate in something that will make Arizona the butt of late-night TV jokes and national ridicule,” she remarked. “She has too much respect for the people of Arizona.”

DeMont refused to answer Chairman of the Clean Elections Commission Damien Meyer when he asked, “Is there any scenario in which Secretary Hobbs will share the stage with Ms. Lake in a traditional … debate format?”

DeMont responded, “Well, I’m not going to answer a hypothetical question,” before going on to dodge the same question yet again.

“Is there any scenario in which Secretary Hobbs will share the stage with Mrs. Lake?” Hobbs Campaign Manager: “I’m not going to answer a hypothetical question” “I don’t think it’s a hypothetical question. Is there any scenario where she will share the stage?" *crickets* pic.twitter.com/gKvAPjlz5P — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 8, 2022

Hobbs proposed a town hall-style forum, where each candidate would have a turn on the stage answering questions from a moderator and the audience. The Lake campaign rejected the town hall, calling it a “safe space from any serious criticism or scrutiny of her record. … Facing criticism and taking responsibility for your record in front of the voters is one of the most basic qualifications of leadership. Hobbs is failing at it spectacularly.”

The Arizona Clean Elections Commission voted to reject Hobbs’ proposal, instead giving her a week to find “an acceptable format for both parties,” the commission announced on social media September 8.

Lake, who is endorsed by former President Trump, tore into her opponent, remarking, “It’s becoming clearer everyday that Hobbs’ strategy is to hide from Me, the Press, and the Voters.” Her statement went on to say, “Thankfully the Clean Elections Commission refused to play into her game.”

My official statement on @katiehobbs big loss today: pic.twitter.com/Mso7bA5vxM — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 8, 2022

Lake added, “I will be taking part in the debate format that I already agreed to, and if Katie Hobbs grows a spine between now and October 12th, she is welcome to join me!”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com