U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is calling Nevada “ground zero of the national inflation crisis,” after the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee (JEC) posted data showing 15.6 percent inflation in the Silver State — which is double the national average.

The JEC calculated 15.6 percent inflation in the month of August relative to January 2021 prices and estimates that Nevada households spent an additional $845 a month or $10,142 a year because of rising costs.

Former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt credited the “Biden/Cortez Masto tax and spend agenda” for “wreaking havoc on Nevada,” alluding to his Democrat opponents’ penchant for voting to pass President Joe Biden’s inflation-boosting agenda.

“In every corner of our state, hardworking families are being crushed by a 15.6 percent inflation rate and some of the highest gas prices in the country. I speak with Nevadans every day who tell me they are being forced to cut back at the grocery store, skimp on back-to-school supplies for their kids, or even run up their credit card debt just to fill up their cars,” the Trump-endorsed candidate said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This heartbreaking economic crisis is a direct result of President Biden’s and Senator Cortez Masto’s reckless decision to pump trillions of dollars into an already overheated economy. Nevadans will hold them accountable for their failed policies this November,” he concluded.

Laxalt has been laser-focused on the economy and inflation ahead of a November election that is projected to be extremely close. Cortez Masto, who is widely considered the most vulnerable Democrat incumbent in the midterms, has centered her campaign around abortion.

Overall, Nevada voters have reported being most concerned about the economy and inflation under the leadership of Biden and far-left Democrats.

“Along with the 44 percent of respondents who named the economy as a top issue for Nevada, 40 percent also picked the economy as the issue most motivating them to vote this November, an amount that was distantly followed by abortion laws (17 percent), gun laws (7 percent) and immigration (7 percent),” an August Nevada Independent/OH Predictive Insights found.