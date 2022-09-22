“A major issue: Barnes’ small-dollar fundraising dramatically trails other Democrats, in part because he did not officially become the party’s nominee until Aug. 2 and had relatively little national profile,” the Post reported. “As of his latest Federal Election Commission report, he’s raised just over $3 million in contributions of less than $200.”

In contrast, Rep. Val Demings (R-FL), who is running for Senate in Florida, has raised $26.4 million in small donations. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), a Senate candidate in Ohio, has raised $8 million in small donations.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s campaign has been boosted by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), chaired by Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), with a combined outlay of $2.5 million. The Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and Barnes have spent $2.2 million.

The NRSC has spent months preparing to attack Barnes and committed to defining him as a radical early in the race. The investment seems to be paying off. “Thanks to your investments, the NRSC has been able to spend heavily, early (as promised at the start of the cycle!) which has kept our candidates in the ballgame,” Scott penned a memo to donors last week. “Every Democrat we are trying to beat is under 50 in the polling right now and no Democrat has been able to pull away in the polls in our target states.”