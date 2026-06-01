The poll, which was reported by Axios in an article titled “Buyer’s remorse hits Trump’s Latino voters,” claims that a quarter of the Latino respondents who voted for Trump would not support him again if the opportunity presented itself.

The poll, conducted by Shaw & Company Research and BSP Research, was sponsored by UnidosUS, formerly known as La Raza, which Influence Watch describes as “a left-of-center Hispanic-advocacy organization.”

UnidosUS has advocated for leftist immigration policies, including that illegal aliens be granted legal status in the United States, as Influence Watch noted: