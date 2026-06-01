A poll claiming that President Donald Trump is losing support among Latino voters was sponsored by UnidosUS, an advocacy group that pushes left-of-center immigration policies.
The poll, which was reported by Axios in an article titled “Buyer’s remorse hits Trump’s Latino voters,” claims that a quarter of the Latino respondents who voted for Trump would not support him again if the opportunity presented itself.
The poll, conducted by Shaw & Company Research and BSP Research, was sponsored by UnidosUS, formerly known as La Raza, which Influence Watch describes as “a left-of-center Hispanic-advocacy organization.”
UnidosUS has advocated for leftist immigration policies, including that illegal aliens be granted legal status in the United States, as Influence Watch noted:
UnidosUS has previously advocated for left-of-center immigration policies and giving legal status to illegal immigrants. It supported then-President Barack Obama‘s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Deferred Action for Parents of Americans (DAPA) executive maneuvers to grant legal status for migrants. In addition, they supported the “DREAM Act” that would provide legal status to certain migrants. UnidosUS also supported other left-of-center immigration policy proposals at the federal, state, and local levels that offer legal presence and protection to illegal immigrants, especially those from Mexico and Central America.
UnidosUS has also advocated for Black Lives Matter, with Murguía writing, on the heels of George Floyd’s death, that the organization shares the same “lucha,” or fight, as Black Lives Matter.
Moreover, UnidosUS received tens of millions of dollars in federal contracts under the Biden administration. Between Fiscal Year 2021 and Fiscal Year 2022, the Biden administration awarded UnidosUS $35.9 million in contracts. Both of Trump’s administrations cut funding to the organization.
George Soros’s Open Society Foundations also contributed hundreds of thousands to the UnidosUS Action Fund between 2019 and 2021.
The April 27-May 14 poll sampled 3,000 registered voters.
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