President Donald Trump nominated Kentucky businessman and former Republican Senate candidate Nate Morris to serve as Ambassador to the Republic of Colombia.

A press release from the White House on Monday announced that Trump nominated Morris “to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Colombia.”

Other nominations sent to the Senate included:

Mark Abreu, of Florida, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of El Salvador. Alexander Alen, of Virginia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Azerbaijan. Christopher Anderson, of Wisconsin, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Cambodia. Carl Anderson, of Virginia, to be Inspector General, Department of State, vice Cardell Kenneth Richardson, Sr.

The nomination of Morris to serve as ambassador to Colombia comes after Trump asked Morris in early May to step aside in Kentucky’s U.S. Senate race and endorsed Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY).

“Nate is Oxford educated, tough as nails, LOVES our Great Nation, and will represent the United States very well, overseas, or otherwise,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post as the time.

In response to Trump’s post, Morris expressed that he was “incredibly proud to be a part of the Trump Administration, representing Kentucky and America on the global stage and fighting for the America First agenda.”