Kamala Harris’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month Message: ‘Ongoing Fight’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris released her annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month message on social media, calling it an “ongoing fight” for equality.

The failed presidential candidate took to X and Instagram on Monday, the first day of June, to recognize Pride Month while the Trump administration ignored it for the second year in a row.

“Pride is joy. Pride is courage. Pride is a celebration,” Harris captioned photos of herself adorned with rainbow-themed LGBTQ+ merchandise. “And Pride is the ongoing fight to ensure every person can live as their authentic self.”

She continued, “This month and every month, we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and all those continuing the fight for equality.”

“Happy Pride!” Harris concluded.

While former President Joe Biden and federal agencies including the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services posted Pride messages in June during the previous administration, there has been a noticeable lack during Trump’s second term.

Popular retailers have also reduced their LGBTQ+ marketing since the Biden administration, with Target no longer appearing to carry Pride items for children.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.