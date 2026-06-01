MAGA: Retailers Scale Back Pride Month Themed Apparel for Children

Retailers still remembering the backlash from the corporate queering scandals of 2023 under the Biden administration and are scaling back their “pride” month offerings for children this year.

The Biden administration made a huge deal out of pride month every year during his four-year term, promoting the twisted agenda on children, and retailers followed suit. It escalated to a shocking level in 2023 as retailers offered pride month apparel designed for young children. In some cases, it went beyond a rainbow-themed shirt or socks. Target, for instance, engaged in overt corporate queering, pushing the transgender agenda on children. At the time, the retailer offered items labeled as “Thoughtfully Fit on Multiple Body Types and Gender Expressions” in the children’s apparel category. A black swimskirt for girls, as well as a teal and lime green pride-themed children’s swimsuit, had those labels, as Breitbart News detailed, providing images of the tags.

Target also offered an array of pride-theme leggings, shirts, onesies, and accessories geared toward babies and toddlers.

But not this year. It appears Target is among those respecting the preferences of customers.

As of this writing, pride month apparel is not even prominently displayed on the home screen of Target’s website. If one searches for “pride,” a “celebrate pride” page does, in fact, pop up. However, there is not even a category for children. There is a broad “clothing and accessories” category, which pulls up 34 search results, all appearing to be for adults. There are shirts with rainbows, one that reads, “Live, Laugh, Lesbian,” and a sweatshirt that reads, “Gay Icon.” But none of the items are marketed for children or babies. There are categories of items for dogs and cats as well as home decor, but if one searches through all the offerings — 107 items as of this writing — none appear to be specifically for children or babies.

There are a few books listed, including one called “Guncle,” that could be marketed toward teens or young adults, but the children’s offerings are virtually non-existent.

Similarly, Walmart does not have any pride banners prominently displayed on its website as of this writing. It does have a pride collection, however, but it appears to be sparse, and there are no obvious pride-themed items for children. In fact, when one types in “pride kids,” no rainbow shirts are found in the results. Rather, there are several celebratory America shirts, including one that reads, “God, Family, Country, Freedom” and another that says, “Party in the USA.”

Retailers such as CVS also have a very limited number of pride products, and — again — none seem to be geared toward children. There are baseball caps, bracelets, and face stickers, but the pride section also contains items devoted to American pride ahead of America’s 250th anniversary.

This coincides with the Trump administration virtually ignoring pride month after the Biden administration went wild year after year — particularly in 2023, when a transgender activists flashed his fake breasts at the White House pride event.