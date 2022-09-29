Trump-endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters said Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly’s (D-AZ) voting record will expose him to independents.

Kelly’s voting record is a radical one despite the candidate trying to appear moderate. He has backed President Joe Biden’s legislative initiatives 94 percent of the time.

Regarding the open southern border, Kelly has voted in 2021 three times to defund border wall construction. He has also voted against Title 42 three times and voted against hiring 18,000 Border Patrol agents before any new IRS agents are hired.

“When independents learn about Mark Kelly’s voting record — he pretends to be independent but actually he votes in lockstep for Joe Biden’s failed agenda — well, that’s pretty much all they need to know to come over to our side and vote Republican for a change,” Masters told KTAR on Wednesday.

“So, I think we’re going to continue to peel away, and ultimately I think most independents will break our way in November,” he added.

Independent voters, who amount to 1.4 million in Arizona, make up about one-third of Arizona’s population. According to a recent Emerson College poll, independents are siding with Kelly over Masters by nine points. Masters is just two points behind Kelly overall (45-47 percent). Five percent are undecided.

The number of undecideds is an important metric in a state where the incumbent has not sealed a majority of support from the electorate. According to a second poll by Suffolk University, seven percent of the electorate are undecided, which indicates Masters has a strong path to victory.

Arizona is one of the states that is suffering from Biden’s open borders. Illegal immigration increases rent costs, reduces American wages, burdens law enforcement, extracts human resources from poor home countries, overburdens law enforcement, and undermines employees’ workplace rights.

August was the fifth consecutive month in which migrant apprehensions exceeded 180,000. Nearly two million illegal migrants crossed the southern border this fiscal year.

“Mark Kelly welcomes them and wants them resettled into our cities and towns by the millions,” Masters tweeted. “Zero independence, he’s just along for the ride. Mindlessly supporting Biden’s agenda as it ruins our state and our country.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.