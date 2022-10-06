Democrat Mark Kelly lied about his record on the border in his opening statement in the debate against Republican Blake Masters.

Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly lied in his opening statement during his debate against Blake Masters, falsely claiming that he has stood up for border security.

“When Democrats are wrong, like on the border, I call them out on it, because I’m always going to stick up for Arizona,” Kelly remarked

In actuality, Mark Kelly has repeatedly voted against border security. In February 2021, Kelly voted against an amendment that would have kept the Biden administration from being able to cancel existing border wall contracts.

The Democrat Senator from Arizona voted against a measure that would have prohibited the Internal Revenue Service from hiring any new agents until the U.S. Border Patrol doubled its forces.

Kelly has also voted to end Title 42, which allows the government to suspend entry of immigrants into the United States for reasons of public safety.

In May of the same year, Kelly voted against border security again, this time voting against an amendment that would have prohibited the Biden administration from cancelling border wall contracts for which funds had already been appropriated. Kelly similarly voted against border security again in August.

Kelly has voted with Joe Biden’s priorities over 94 percent of the time.

Later in the debate, Masters blasted Kelly for his terrible performance on the border, saying, “We have a wide open southern border, so if that’s the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign.”

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly: "I've been focused on the border since day one."@bgmasters: "We have a wide open southern border, so if that's the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign." 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lKxpaL9ZGY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2022

Blake Masters has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

Masters has remarked that “we’re not going to have a country” if we refuse to secure the border, and he supports finishing the border wall.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott blasted Kelly’s horrible record on the border, remarking, “Mark Kelly has no plan to fix the border crisis he created. He’s been spewing empty rhetoric to Arizonans about securing the border but voting against border security when he’s in D.C. The bottom line is that Mark Kelly will never stand up to Biden’s amnesty and open borders agenda.”

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.