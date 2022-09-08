Blake Masters Endorsed by National Border Patrol Council

Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters has received an endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council.

On behalf of the National Border Patrol Council, I am proud to announce our endorsement of Blake Masters for U.S. Senate in Arizona,” President Brandon Judd said in a statement.

Judd continued, “To score political points with his leftist base, Joe Biden implemented open border policies that created the single largest border crisis in our history.”

Since Joe Biden took office, roughly five million illegal immigrants have crossed our border, many of whom have entered Arizona:

Judd went on to note that “Biden is encouraging vulnerable women and children to put themselves in the hands of some of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world to be exploited, raped, and even murdered.”

Judd concluded:

His policies also allow the same cartels to control stretches of our border, fueling a drug trade that is killing many of our friends and neighbors, including children. Blake Masters will save lives by ending Biden’s dangerous border policies and keeping organized crime in check. The border crisis must end, which is why I encourage all Arizona voters to support border security by voting for Blake Masters.

A press release from Blake Masters noted that “Arizona is facing a historic border crisis under President Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly. More than 200,000 illegal immigrants enter through our open border every month.”

🚨 National Border Patrol Council (@BPUnion) endorses @bgmasters for U.S. Senate in Arizona pic.twitter.com/YBylw3pmBM — Blake Masters for U.S. Senate Press (@MastersPress) September 8, 2022

It went on to note that “Fentanyl seizures jumped over 200% in July. Human trafficking is hitting record-breaking levels, with minors making up more than half of all trafficking victims in the United States.”

Blake Masters articulated his support for border patrol, remarking, “The brave men and women of Border Patrol put their lives on the line every day for our country even as the Biden administration and Democrats like Mark Kelly continue to demonize them.”

“When in the Senate, I will ensure Border Patrol has the resources and support they need to accomplish their mission to protect our country. I will be their strongest ally,” the Trump-endorsed Senate candidate concluded.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.