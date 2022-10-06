Incoherent John Fetterman: ‘We Knew That Was Gonna Be a Tight Rice’

Pennsylvania Senate Democrat candidate John Fetterman stated Wednesday he knew his senate race with TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz would be a close “rice,” misspeaking again after his stroke in May.

“We knew that was gonna be a tight rice,” the recovering Fetterman said in Murrysville during a volunteer kickoff event.

Huh? FETTERMAN: “We already knew that this is going to be a tight rice and we’ve always been running like this is down 5 points because we know what the stake is at the race here.” pic.twitter.com/uV5ighvHLf — NRSC Rapid Response (@NRSC_Rapid) October 6, 2022

Fetterman suffered a stroke days before May’s Democrat primary election, raising questions as to his mental coherence.

National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Jonathan Turcotte told Breitbart News that Letterman is a total mess and lacks the ability to lead. “John Fetterman is clearly still an incoherent mess. This clip shows that Fetterman lacks the ability to perform the duties required of a Senator – speaking in complete sentences for one.”

“But Fetterman continues to mislead voters about his health. He should be transparent for once and release his medical records immediately,” Turcotte added.

Fetterman has not released his medial records for voters to evaluate. “I’m feeling well and getting better and better,” Fetterman told WHTM ABC on Wednesday.

Throughout the campaign against Oz, Fetterman has continually made verbal slips likely due to his diminished mental capacity. Fetterman has even put off debates until he feels healthy enough to be in the hot spotlight.

If Fetterman “had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke,” Oz slammed his lack of fitness.

Fetterman has pushed back, accusing Oz of lying about his questionable health. “Oz lies about my health…That’s the real here,” he told MSNBC’s Joe Reid on Tuesday.

Fetterman’s reoccurring incoherent statements contradict his defense.

“I live eight minutes away from here. And when I leave tonight, I got three miles away — Dr. Oz in his mansion in New Jersey,” Fetterman previously said on the campaign stump, along with many other incoherent statements.

“If you blew back Dr. Oz, you are gonna send me to D.C.,” he said another time.

“Dr. Oz also has a very very big difference in what really matters here as Democrats here in Pennsylvania too,” Fetterman tried to attack Oz.