Donald Trump Jr. blasted the Associated Press (AP) after they “shamelessly and dishonestly changed their headline” to defend Democrat Mark Kelly’s embarrassing debate performance in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

“The entire state of Arizona watched Blake Masters thoroughly embarrass Mark Kelly on the debate stage last night,” Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement.

He went on to point out, “It was clear to anyone watching that Kelly could not run away from his near universal support for Joe Biden’s radical liberal policies on inflation and the open southern border.”

“Even the AP couldn’t ignore it, as reflected by the initial headline in their story about the debate,” Trump Jr. asserted in reference to a headline that read “Masters Tries to put Kelly on Defense in Ariz. Senate Debate” before it was changed in order to defend Kelly’s performance.

“But because the AP, and other leftwing media outlets like it, exist to protect Democrats rather than telling the truth, they shamelessly and dishonestly changed their headline after printing to something positive for Mark Kelly,” Trump Jr. told Breitbart News.

The headline was changed to read “Kelly Criticizes Biden, Masters backtracks in Senate Debate,” prompting Trump Jr. to respond, “Enemy of the People,” on Twitter.

Enemy of the people https://t.co/FuIK2kIbs6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 7, 2022

“The establishment media’s obsession with acting like leftwing political activists instead of unbiased journalists is exactly why so many Americans correctly believe that they are the enemy of the people,” Trump Jr. concluded his exclusive statement to Breitbart News.

Trump-endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters also criticized the outlet, remarking “always fun to watch the propaganda unfold in real time.”

As the initial headline from the Associated Press suggests, Blake Masters repeatedly tore into the incumbent’s record, especially on the border crisis. Masters called out Kelly for voting in favor of hiring 87,000 new IRS agents while also voting against 18,000 new border patrol agents despite the unprecedented crisis on our Southern border.

.@bgmasters Calling Out Mark Kelly For Betraying Arizona On Border Security "Mark Kelly said no to 18k more border patrol agents but yes to 87k new IRS agents. That shows you what his priorities are." pic.twitter.com/uCOMeSi2EM — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 7, 2022

Masters also pushed back on Kelly’s claim that he has “been focused on the border since day one,” telling the incumbent, “if that’s the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign.”

Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly: "I've been focused on the border since day one."@bgmasters: "We have a wide open southern border, so if that's the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign." 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lKxpaL9ZGY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2022

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.