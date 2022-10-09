Voters must hand the Republican Party a victory in the upcoming midterm election so they can secure the southern border, former President Donald Trump explained Sunday.

“First we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November,” he told the huge crowd during his Save America Rally in Mesa, Arizona.

“Job number one for Republican Congress is to stop the invasion and that’s what it is. It’s like a military invasion. In many ways, it’s worse because, with military, you can stop them with force. These people are coming through totally unencumbered. But we have to stop the invasion on our southern border,” Trump stated.

Republican Blake Masters blasted Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and President Joe Biden (D) regarding illegal immigration while speaking during Thursday’s debate in the Arizona Senate race, according to Breitbart News.

Masters said:

Call me old-fashioned but I think the correct amount of illegal immigration is zero. That’s what federal law says. The problem is, Joe Biden and Mark Kelly are willfully ignoring federal law. They’ve surrendered our southern border, they’ve given it up to the Mexican drug cartels.

We had operational control two years ago and now it’s just a disaster. They incentivize people to break the law. Illegal aliens, when they come here, they are supposed to be caught and deported back to their country or some other country that wants them. But now, Joe Biden and Mark Kelly, they laid out the welcome mat. This is the greatest country in the history of the world. If you invite everyone to come here, you’ll create a crisis.

In September, Biden celebrated mass immigration into the country, claiming it is making America “so much better.”

As Breitbart News reported, “The decades-long waves of mass immigration, bragged about by Biden, have been largely unpopular with American voters — particularly working and middle-class Americans who are the most likely to compete for jobs, housing, and public services against new arrivals.”