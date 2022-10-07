Blake Masters Spotlights Populist Pitch in Final Stretch: Americans Deserve Better than Open Borders

Republican Blake Masters ripped into Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and President Joe Biden for what he says is an unwritten agenda that treats illegal aliens better than American citizens.

During Thursday evening’s debate in the Arizona Senate race, Masters went after Kelly for his record of opposing border controls, construction of border wall, and doubling the Border Patrol.

Masters is endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council, the agency’s union. He said:

Call me old-fashioned but I think the correct amount of illegal immigration is zero. That’s what federal law says. The problem is, Joe Biden and Mark Kelly are willfully ignoring federal law. They’ve surrendered our southern border, they’ve given it up to the Mexican drug cartels. We had operational control two years ago and now it’s just a disaster. They incentivize people to break the law. Illegal aliens, when they come here, they are supposed to be caught and deported back to their country or some other country that wants them. But now, Joe Biden and Mark Kelly, they laid out the welcome mat. This is the greatest country in the history of the world. If you invite everyone to come here, you’ll create a crisis.

As Masters noted, since Biden took office with Kelly in the United States Senate as a critical vote, nearly five million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the southern border — a foreign population more than three times the size of Phoenix, Arizona.

Likewise, about 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into American communities since Biden took office. This is a foreign population five times as large as Scottsdale, Arizona.

The result, as Masters suggested, is strained public resources, higher housing prices, less available jobs, and lower wages for working and middle class Americans.

“Joe Biden and Mark Kelly have welcomed [illegal aliens],” Masters said. “When these people cross, they know not only they will they not be deported, but they’re given envelopes with cash, plane tickets — here’s a hotel room in Scottsdale.”

“We treat these people better than we treat our own U.S. military service members. I find that shameful,” Masters continued.

Kelly, in particular, has had little regard for Americans dying of drug overdoses and poisonings, Masters said, noting that about 2,000 Arizonans die every year from fentanyl.

“This stuff is poison. It’s coming right through up the southern border and Mark Kelly and Joe Biden have not done a single thing to stop it,” Masters said. “It’s carnage.”

If the Mexican drug cartels, who have operational control over the human smuggling and drug trafficking at the southern border, had their way, Kelly would be re-elected to the Senate.

“… they get what they want from him, which is a completely wide open border, complete free reign,” Masters said.

Masters has focused much of his campaign message on boosting Americans’ quality of life through a fierce pro-family agenda, lower immigration, and higher wages.

“I think too few policymakers, both Republicans and Democrats, frankly, they fail to even talk about this, to acknowledge that the health of the American family, the middle class — are young people economically prosperous enough to get married and have children? Too few people even worry about this,” Masters previously told Breitbart News.

“We need to overhaul our visa systems to make sure that we’re not just kind of importing people en masse from foreign countries to come and do the jobs that Americans are fully capable of doing,” he continued.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.