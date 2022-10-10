Republican candidate for governor of Arizona called out her Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs for refusing to debate during her speech at the Arizona Trump rally.

“Have you heard that she’s refusing to do debates?” Trump endorsed candidate Kari Lake asked, in reference to her opponent Katie Hobbs.

Lake also said that she swears Hobbs is “on vacation, she’s taking a page out of her idol, Joe Biden’s playbook.” Lake went on to say “I’m doing just the opposite because let’s face it, when you’re campaigning for Governor this is a job interview. And I’m taking this job interview on the road!”

“I think we’ve done seven or eight ask me anything job interviews in front of thousands of Arizonans,” she continued.

.@KariLake: "Have you heard [Katie Hobbs is] refusing to do debates? [She's] not gonna do debates…I'm doing just the opposite because let's face it, when you're campaigning for Governor this is a job interview. And I'm taking this job interview on the road!" pic.twitter.com/tyCdXNsP6V — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 9, 2022

Lake also spoke out against the indoctrination of students in our education system, remarking “We want our kids to get a real education, not an indoctrination,” before going on to say “we want to replace the woke garbage with common sense.”

.@KariLake: "We want our kids to get a real education, not an indoctrination. I think it comes down, frankly, to one sentence: We want to replace the woke garbage with common sense.” pic.twitter.com/5cPWWfNRaE — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 9, 2022

Former President Donald Trump also spoke in favor of Kari Lake, remarking “Katie Hobbs will defund the police. Kari Lake will defund the cartels.”

President Trump: "Katie Hobbs will defund the police. @KariLake will defund the cartels." #ArizonaRally pic.twitter.com/F4RRF4aF1u — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) October 10, 2022

“Katie Hobbs is proudly endorsed by three different ‘defund the police’ groups,” Trump said, going on to note that the police “are great people … we need to give them back their respect, we have to give them back their authority.”

The former president also said, “Arizona could not ask for a governor with more energy, passion, toughness, brilliance and determination to secure your borders and stop violent crime.”

Trump praises Kari Lake: "Arizona could not ask for a governor with more energy, passion, toughness, brilliance…" pic.twitter.com/MUTnmqcdn8 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 10, 2022

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com