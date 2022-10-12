Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, running against Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM) in New Mexico’s Third Congressional District, released an ad on Wednesday calling out her opponent as a “career politician” who has only worked toward pleasing President Joe Biden and the special interest groups in Washington, DC, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

The ad, first seen by Breitbart News, will start circulating on Wednesday morning in the Albuquerque media market.

The ad starts by showing Martinez Johnson in a gymnasium with a whistle, saying, “coach” is the only other title she’s had the pleasure of being called besides “mom.”

“Being a coach is about positively impacting their life, putting your players first, so they succeed. It’s a lesson career politician Teresa Leger Fernandez can stand to learn,” Martinez Johnson explained in the ad. “For too long, the only team Teresa is worried about: Biden and special interests in Washington.”

At the end of the ad, Martinez Johnson said she approved of the ad “because the only team I’ll answer to is right here in New Mexico.”

Martinez Johnson grew up in New Mexico and was raised by her grandparent. She had a career experience that included working as an environmental engineer. In her career, she focused on ensuring high environmental standards in the Permian Basin while ensuring energy was produced, and jobs were kept so the Land of Enchantment could thrive.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Martinez Johnson said, “Out of all the titles in my life, other than mom, none has meant more to me than Coach.”

“Being a coach is about putting your team first and making sure they succeed,” Martinez Johnson continued. “Teresa Leger Fernandez’s team is made of Joe Biden, DC special interests, Green New Deal elites, and Washington lobbyists. Teresa sold out to the Washington lobbyists, instead of fighting for the best interests of New Mexicans. In Congress, my only team will be the American people. I look forward to representing the voice of New Mexicans and presenting a stark contrast with my opponent — where we stop out of control inflation and skyrocketing gas prices, secure our border, and stand by our law enforcement.”

Martinez Johnson will face Leger Fernandez in November for the second time, where she looks to deny the Democrat a second term in Congress. Leger Fernandez was only elected in 2020 when she won with roughly 58 percent of the vote.

The Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics both rate the race as “likely” Democrat.

